What Next

Texas’s Attack on Trans Kids

Goveror Greg Abbott has ordered Child Protective Services to begin investigating gender-affirming care as child abuse.

Texas’s Republican governor and attorney general are pursuing a new crackdown on trans kids and their families. Their directive compelling Child Protective Services to treat gender-affirming care as child abuse is raising alarms among trans rights advocates, who say the order, if enforced, will prove dangerous for a vulnerable population.

Why did Republican leaders pick this moment to trumpet an anti-trans effort? How does it fit into a wider culture war—or perhaps a larger effort to drive trans people from public life?

Guest: Katelyn Burns, columnist at MSNBC and co-host of the podcast Cancel Me, Daddy.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

