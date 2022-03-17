What It Takes to Get an Abortion in Texas
Pro-choice advocates in the state are up against one of the most extreme abortion laws in the country.
Episode Notes
Last week, the Texas Supreme Court handed down a decision: Abortion providers can no longer sue state medical licensing offiicials to challenge Texas’ six-week abortion ban. Senate Bill 8, as it’s known, went into effect six months ago with ongoing legal battles in local, state and federal courtrooms. As abortion access is further restricted in the state, abortion rights advocates are doing everything they can to continue their work – including flying women out of state to get care – while navigating geographic constraints at the southern border.
Guest: Cathy Torres, organizing manager for Frontera Fund, an abortion fund for the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova and Laura Spencer.