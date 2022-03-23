What Next

Is America Prepared for COVID’s Next Wave?

Some federal COVID relief funds dry up this week—and it doesn’t look like new funding will be coming anytime soon.

Episode Notes

The White House and Senate Republicans are at an impasse when it comes to passing a $15 billion pandemic relief package. And there are growing concerns about money running out for COVID-19 response essentials like tests, therapeutic treatments and vaccines.

This week, some of those pandemic relief federal funds will start drying up. What does that mean for America’s state of pandemic readiness – especially if another wave is on the horizon?

Guest: Dan Diamond, national health and policy reporter at The Washington Post.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Elena Schwartz, Carmel Delshad, Anna Rubanova, and Laura Spencer.

