The Persistence of Anti-Asian Violence
Faced with government inaction, community organizations are stepping up. But they say they shouldn’t have to.
Episode Notes
In early 2020, reports of violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders began to go up. More alarming is that two years later, the attacks don’t seem to be going anywhere. Why, after so much time passed, hasn’t the story changed?
Guest: Jo-Ann Yoo, Executive Director of the Asian American Federation.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.