On the Ground With a Ukrainian Journalist

“At the moment, I think I still can play an important role here… if I get drafted, I get drafted.”

Episode Notes

What it’s been like for one Ukrainian-American journalist to cover the Russian attack on his homeland: “The first couple of days of the war, I threw myself into work, and then after that, I couldn’t function for a day or two. And I quickly figured out that if I keep working, then I have to abstract it on some level.”

Guest: Romeo Kokriatski, managing editor of The New Voice of Ukraine and co-host of the podcast Ukraine Without Hype.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.

