The Mineral The Future Is Built On

Creating a fleet of electric vehicles means sourcing a lot of cobalt. But extracting it without hurting the environment is no easy task.

Cobalt is the most important mineral of the future. It’s a key part of lithium-ion batteries, which power cell phones and laptops, not to mention electric cars. That demand is giving rise to a mining industry in Idaho, which sits atop a giant cobalt deposit. But the environmental costs of extraction raise questions about what “clean energy” really means.

Guest: Michael Holtz, freelance journalist and author of “Idaho Is Sitting on One of the Most Important Elements on Earth.”

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.

  Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast.

