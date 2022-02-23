Putin’s Obsession With Ukraine
The Russian narrative is that the former Soviet state is rightfully theirs.
Episode Notes
President Vladimir Putin has begun sending Russian soldiers into Ukraine after spending months massing troops on the country’s borders. Why is Putin risking so much to take the Donbas region? And does this latest incursion signal a failure of the west’s foreign policy approach to Russia?
Guest: Josh Keating, global security reporter at Grid.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.