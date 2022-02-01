What Next

The Life and Death of the Expanded Child Tax Credit

Was burying the credit in Build Back Better the fatal blow?

The expanded Child Tax Credit slashed childhood poverty in the U.S. by an estimated 30%. Why won’t congress revive it?

Guest: Jordan Weissmann, writer and editor at Slate focused on economics, politics, and public policy.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz and Carmel Delshad.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

