The Life and Death of the Expanded Child Tax Credit
Was burying the credit in Build Back Better the fatal blow?
Episode Notes
The expanded Child Tax Credit slashed childhood poverty in the U.S. by an estimated 30%. Why won’t congress revive it?
Guest: Jordan Weissmann, writer and editor at Slate focused on economics, politics, and public policy.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz and Carmel Delshad.