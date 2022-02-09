What Next

The Canadian Trucker Revolt

Why are hundreds of semi-trucks parked outside of the Canadian parliament?

The Ottawa truckers protest is neither exclusive to Ottawa nor strictly composed of truckers. And its supporters are hoping to head to a city near you.

Guest: Jesse Brown, editor-in-chief of Canadaland.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

