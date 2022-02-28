What Next

President Biden’s First Supreme Court Pick

Why Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was a strategic nomination.

Episode Notes

President Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill Justice Breyer’s seat on the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to hold a seat on the court. What does her backstory say about her as a jurist?

Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer for Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz and Carmel Delshad.

