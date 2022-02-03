A New Kind of Gun Control
San Jose is trying to pioneer a fresh way to address gun violence. Will it survive all the lawsuits?
Episode Notes
A popular, outgoing liberal mayor in Silicon Valley is taking on gun rights groups with a splashy municipal ordinance fashioned to curb gun violence—and be the first of its kind. Gun rights groups are foretelling doom for the new law, and the NRA called it a “ridiculous publicity stunt.”
Does this city’s initiative have the hallmarks of a breakthrough on gun violence prevention? Will lawsuits tank it before anyone has the chance to find out?
Guest: Sam Liccardo, mayor of San Jose, California.
