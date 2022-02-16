A Trump Protege Auditions for 2024
Why the Florida governor’s blitz of conservative proposals and policies matters right now.
Episode Notes
Florida governor, Ron DeSantis has been on a tear promoting hyper-conservative policies – from his “Stop Woke Act” to gerrymandering, he’s shocking even fellow Republicans. Is this his way of preparing for a 2024 presidential run?
Guest: Mary Ellen Klas is the Miami Herald Capitol Bureau Chief.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz and Carmel Delshad.