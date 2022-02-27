The Long View on Russia’s invasion
When it comes to answering Putin’s aggression, looking back might show the way forward.
Episode Notes
Russia went all in last week, sending troops across the border with Ukraine and raining shells on the country. Experts are saying Putin’s brash invasion of his neighbor is shifting the world order in significant ways. In the face of this aggression, how should NATO respond? Can history serve as a guide?
Guest: Fred Kaplan, Slate’s war stories correspondent.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.