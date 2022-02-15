Sarah Palin v. the New York Times
The judge plans to dismiss this case. So why isn’t it going away?
Episode Notes
For decades, the press has enjoyed a wide latitude when writing about public figures. But the high legal standard for defamation may be coming in for some scrutiny in the libel suit of Sarah Palin versus the New York Times.
Guest: Slate contributor Seth Stevenson. Read his latest coverage of the trial of Sarah Palin v. New York Times.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.