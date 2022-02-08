When Planned Parenthood Burns Down
The brick-and-mortar space isn’t the only thing that needs to be rebuilt.
Episode Notes
With Roe v. Wade on the chopping block, abortion access is under fire in states around the country. At Planned Parenthood’s Knoxville location, the clinic faced that literally when an arson attack burned the building to the ground. How will providers rebuild when the things they stand for are so threatened?
Guest: Tory Mills, director of community engagement for Planned Parenthood’s Knoxville Health Center.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.