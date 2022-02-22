The Path to the Sandy Hook Settlement
A deft legal strategy led to the largest payout by a gun manufacturer in a mass shooting case.
Episode Notes
Last week, the Remington Arms Company reached a $73 million dollar settlement with the families of nine victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre—the largest payout by a gun manufacturer in a mass shooting case.
Federal law protects manufacturers from a broad swath of liability in civilian shootings, so the families’ legal team took an interesting tack: they sued under Connecticut’s consumer protection laws and exposed the reckless way Remington marketed their weapons.
Guest: @NicoleHockley is co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.