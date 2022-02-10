What You Don’t See at the Olympics
The shiny China presented during the games masks years of human rights abuses against the country’s Uyghur minority.
Episode Notes
As the Winter Olympics unfold in Beijing, a darker reality remains: China’s abuses against the Uyghurs, an ethnic minority in the country’s Xinjiang region. While much of the world remains glued to the sports coverage, Uyghurs in the diaspora are calling on people to pay attention to China’s treatment of their family members back home.
Guest: Gulchehra Hoja, a Uyghur journalist with Radio Free Asia.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.