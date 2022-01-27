Bye-Bye, Breyer
Biden promised a Black woman SCOTUS judge. Will he follow through?
Episode Notes
This week, Justice Stephen G. Breyer is expected to announce his plan to retire from the Supreme Court at the end of its term this summer. Breyer’s signal comes after a yearlong pressure campaign from the political left and others anxious to ensure that Democrats control who replaces the court’s most senior liberal justice.
Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, who covers courts and the law for Slate.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.