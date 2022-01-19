The Supreme Court, Unmasked
The conservative majority is openly challenging the power of the federal government.
Episode Notes
The Supreme Court heard two challenges to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandates this month. It blocked one mandate and upheld another, giving some observers whiplash.
How did the court come to such different rulings on similar workplace mandates, and what do the rulings say about how the court views the federal government as a whole?
Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, staff writer covering courts and the law for Slate.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.