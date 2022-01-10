J.D. Vance’s Long Game
As he runs for Senate in Ohio, the “Hillbilly” elegist is turning his ire on the left – and borrowing from a new intellectual movement on the political right.
J.D. Vance became a sought-after cultural translator when he published Hillbilly Elegy. Now, he’s a rhetorical bomb-thrower running for the Republican nomination for Senate in Ohio. But underneath Vance’s transformation is a relatively consistent appreciation for a new strain of conservatism still in the process of defining itself. Could Vance’s candidacy advance this intellectual movement on the political right?
Guest: Simon van Zuylen-Wood, who wrote about J.D. Vance for the Washington Post Magazine.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.