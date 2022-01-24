How the Texas Synagogue Survived
The security expert who trained the Colleyville congregants explains what to do in a crisis.
Episode Notes
Stuart Frisch gave security training to the members of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, less than six months before they found themselves under siege and held hostage—a training the rabbi cited when explaining how they managed to escape.
How does Frisch approach protecting spaces that aren’t meant to be fortresses? Can faith and security coexist?
Guest: Stuart Frisch, advisor for the Secure Community Network.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.