The New King of Conservative Media
Dan Bongino is the most popular radio host you’ve probably never heard of.
Episode Notes
Conservative talk radio host Dan Bongino sits atop a media ecosystem that is fueling the fervor behind Trump and his big lie.
Guest: Evan Osnos is staff writer at The New Yorker and a fellow at the Brookings Institute. He’s also the author of Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz and Carmel Delshad.