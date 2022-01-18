What Next

The New King of Conservative Media

Dan Bongino is the most popular radio host you’ve probably never heard of.

Conservative talk radio host Dan Bongino sits atop a media ecosystem that is fueling the fervor behind Trump and his big lie.

Guest: Evan Osnos is staff writer at The New Yorker and a fellow at the Brookings Institute. He’s also the author of Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz and Carmel Delshad.

  Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

