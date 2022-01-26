Putin’s Plan

The odds of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are increasing, with thousands of Russian troops stationed near the two countries’ border. Vladimir Putin is set on ensuring Ukraine gives up its ambitions to join NATO and the European Union, and it’s unclear how much he’s willing to risk to meet that objective.

How far will the Russian leader go to get what he wants? Is there any way to end the standoff without violence?

Guest: Amy Mackinnon, national security and intelligence reporter at Foreign Policy.

