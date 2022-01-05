Is the Pandemic Getting Better… Or Worse?
The omicron variant is scrambling our plans, our workplaces, and our confidence.
Episode Notes
It’s easy to look at the latest pandemic-related disruptions and assume we’re careening into another full-blown COVID crisis. But in many ways, we’re getting better at combating this coronavirus.
Guest: Dan Diamond, national health reporter for the Washington Post.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.