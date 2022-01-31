How China Is Spinning the Olympics
The Beijing Olympics aren’t a triumph of international cooperation. They’re a triumph of China.
Episode Notes
No one is happy with the way this year’s Winter Olympics are unfolding. Athletes are frustrated with China’s excessive pandemic precautions. Diplomatic tensions are rising. Are the second COVID games on thin ice?
Guest: Henry Bushnell, features writer for Yahoo Sports.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Carmel Delshad.