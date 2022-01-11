What Next

Chicago’s Public School Meltdown

It’s teachers vs. Mayor Lori Lightfoot… again.

Episode Notes

Chicago Public Schools canceled classes for three consecutive days this year, following a vote by the teachers union to defy in-person teaching orders amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The union wants additional safety measures in place as teachers and students return to school. Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the union’s actions are “illegal,” and the public schools system said the refusal to teach in-person amounted to a strike.

How will the showdown end? And when will students get back into the classroom?

Guest: Sarah Karp, education reporter at WBEZ in Chicago.

