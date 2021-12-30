What Next

Best of 2021 | When Your Town Burns Down

Greenville, California was a microcosm of America: full of heart and bedeviled by bitter arguments over how to face the long-term threat of climate change.

Episode Notes

We’re re-running some of our favorite episodes from the past year. This episode originally aired in August 2021.

Last week, the northern California mountain town of Greenville was wiped out by the Dixie Fire, which lasted for two months and is now the second largest wildfire in California history.  As Greenville residents assess the damage to their homes and businesses, is it safe to rebuild? Is it even ethical, when wildfires are expected to only get worse?

Guest: Margaret Garcia, also known as Meg Upton, reporter at Plumas News.

