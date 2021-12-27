Best of 2021 | God Doesn’t Want Me Vaccinated
Examining the religious claims of the COVID vaccine’s conscientious objectors.
Episode Notes
We’re re-running some of our favorite episodes from the past year. This episode originally aired in September 2021.
Who are the people seeking a religious exemption to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate? What are their religious claims? And how do workplaces decide who has a real claim to belief versus a convenient letter from a pastor-for-hire?
Guest: Ruth Graham, reporter for The New York Times.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, Davis Land, and Carmel Delshad.