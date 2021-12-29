Best of 2021 | Will the NFL Finally Support Gay Players?
Standing behind Carl Nassib is going to take more than a tweet.
Episode Notes
We’re re-running some of our favorite episodes from the past year. This episode originally aired in June 2021.
The Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive end, Carl Nassib, came out in an Instagram post back in June, making him the first openly gay active player in NFL histroy. The league immediately posted in celebration of Nassib’s announcement. But given the NFL’s sorry history of standing by players on the vanguard, will the league really put its money where its mouth is this time?
Guest: LZ Granderson, LA Times opinion columnist and host of ABC News’ “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson.”
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, Davis Land, and Carmel Delshad.