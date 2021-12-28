What Next

Best of 2021 | How Should We Remember Colin Powell?

Untangling the former general’s complicated legacy.

Episode Notes

We’re re-running some of our favorite episodes from the past year. This episode originally aired in October 2021.

Colin Powell, known as a “trailblazer” and “pathbreaker” in his military career, leaves behind a complicated legacy. The four-star general became a household name during the first Gulf War as the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and later the first Black secretary of state.

Thirty years after his rise to national prominence, Powell’s death has prompted reflections on the Iraq War and his role in using false intelligence to justify the U.S. invasion.

Guest: Fred Kaplan, Slate’s War Stories columnist.

