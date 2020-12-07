What Next

The NFL vs. COVID-19

A “rub some dirt in it” approach to the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the NFL has asserted that they would continue with their regular season this fall. They’ve kept their word. They’ve also had significant outbreaks – and the virus keeps interrupting the season. What explains the NFL’s determination to white-knuckle it through the year?

Guest: Bomani Jones, host of The Right Time with Bomani Jones podcast, from ESPN.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Davis Land, with help from Frannie Kelley.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

