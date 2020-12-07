The NFL vs. COVID-19
A “rub some dirt in it” approach to the pandemic.
Episode Notes
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the NFL has asserted that they would continue with their regular season this fall. They’ve kept their word. They’ve also had significant outbreaks – and the virus keeps interrupting the season. What explains the NFL’s determination to white-knuckle it through the year?
Guest: Bomani Jones, host of The Right Time with Bomani Jones podcast, from ESPN.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Davis Land, with help from Frannie Kelley.