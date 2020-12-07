The NFL vs. COVID-19

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the NFL has asserted that they would continue with their regular season this fall. They’ve kept their word. They’ve also had significant outbreaks – and the virus keeps interrupting the season. What explains the NFL’s determination to white-knuckle it through the year?

Guest: Bomani Jones, host of The Right Time with Bomani Jones podcast, from ESPN.

