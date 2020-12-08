How Cherokee Nation Is Beating Back COVID

As COVID ravages the American plains, the Cherokee nation stands alone – an example of how government might work to contain the virus. The tribe long ago gave up waiting for the federal government to come through on its promise of fully-funded health care, and invested in state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, just in time. But as winter sets in, Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. worries his community can’t remain an island forever.

Guest: Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Davis Land, with help from Frannie Kelley.