What Does the Teachers Union Want?

Teachers unions are catching flack for obstructing a return to in-person school. The president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, says teachers want to be in school. The question still is, can it be done safely?

Guest: Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Davis Land, with help from Frannie Kelley.