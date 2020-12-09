What Next

What Does the Teachers Union Want?

It’s actually pretty simple.

Teachers unions are catching flack for obstructing a return to in-person school. The president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, says teachers want to be in school. The question still is, can it be done safely?

Guest: Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Davis Land, with help from Frannie Kelley.

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

