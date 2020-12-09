What Does the Teachers Union Want?
It’s actually pretty simple.
Episode Notes
Teachers unions are catching flack for obstructing a return to in-person school. The president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, says teachers want to be in school. The question still is, can it be done safely?
Guest: Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Davis Land, with help from Frannie Kelley.