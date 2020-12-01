Can Janet Yellen Save the Economy?

Janet Yellen’s is a name most Americans will recognize, even if they’re not quite sure why. She’s the former chair of the Federal Reserve and the former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, and now, she’s been nominated to serve as Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary.

If confirmed, Yellen will assume her new role during one of the greatest economic crises in a century. How would she guide Biden through the storm?

Guest: Jordan Weissman, Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Davis Land, with help from Frannie Kelley.