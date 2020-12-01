What Next

Can Janet Yellen Save the Economy?

The progressivism of Biden’s choice for Treasury secretary.

Janet Yellen’s is a name most Americans will recognize, even if they’re not quite sure why. She’s the former chair of the Federal Reserve and the former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, and now, she’s been nominated to serve as Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary.

If confirmed, Yellen will assume her new role during one of the greatest economic crises in a century. How would she guide Biden through the storm?

Guest: Jordan Weissman, Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

