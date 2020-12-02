Biden’s Window of Opportunity With Iran
A nuclear scientist’s assassination started a ticking clock.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
The assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has made a difficult situation even harder for the incoming Biden administration. Re-entering the Iran nuclear agreement was already going to be an uphill battle. Now, as tensions mount, only a big swing might save the day.
Guest: Trita Parsi, co-founder and Executive Vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and author of Losing an Enemy & Treacherous Alliance.
Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Davis Land, with help from Frannie Kelley.