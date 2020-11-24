A House Democrat Reflects on Her Defeat
“We pounded them on covid and they pounded us on socialism.”
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
The 2020 election has a lot of Democrats asking: What happened? As it turns out, it’s a question one outgoing member of Congress has been asking herself, too.
Guest: U.S. Representative Donna Shalala, Democrat from Florida.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz, with help from Frannie Kelley.