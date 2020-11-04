And Now We Wait
This is not the landslide scenario. This is the grind-it-out scenario.
Episode Notes
We still don’t have a winner for the 2020 presidential election. It’s all coming down to states where vote-counting is happening slowly, amid a flurry of lawsuits.
Guest: Jim Newell, Slate’s senior politics writer.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz, with help from Frannie Kelley.