El Paso’s COVID Spike Didn’t Have To Happen
Multiple leadership failures paved the way for uncontrollable viral spread.
Episode Notes
Bob Moore has covered all kinds of crises as a journalist in El Paso, Texas. But the COVID-19 surge is enough to make him crack. There’s a time for dispassionate journalism. This isn’t it.
Guest: Bob Moore, founder of El Paso Matters.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz, with help from Frannie Kelley.