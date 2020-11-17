El Paso’s COVID Spike Didn’t Have To Happen

Bob Moore has covered all kinds of crises as a journalist in El Paso, Texas. But the COVID-19 surge is enough to make him crack. There’s a time for dispassionate journalism. This isn’t it.

Guest: Bob Moore, founder of El Paso Matters.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz, with help from Frannie Kelley.