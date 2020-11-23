Georgia Runoffs Put Each Party to the Test
Can Republicans and Democrats turn out their base without Trump on the ballot?
Episode Notes
The last bout of the fight for the U.S. Senate runs through Georgia. And this time, no one has any reason to pull punches.
Guest: Greg Bluestein, reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz, with help from Frannie Kelley.