Republicans’ Down Ballot Power Grab

2021 redistricting could entrench Republican gerrymanders for ten more years.

Even though the 2020 presidential race has been called for Joe Biden, President Trump is still baselessly asserting that he is the true winner. His accusations of voter fraud may give republican held legislatures all the ammo they need to further infringe on voting rights.

Guest: Ari Berman, senior writer for Mother Jones

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz. With help from Frannie Kelley

