Biden Won. What Now?

Who will the Biden administration have to work with?

On Saturday, the US presidential race was called for Joe Biden. Making Donald Trump a one-term president. However, the outcome of the down ballot races may spell trouble for an incoming Biden administration.

Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s Senior Business and Economics Correspondent

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz. With help from Frannie Kelley.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

