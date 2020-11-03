What Next

First-Timers: An NBA Player’s First Time Voting

Larry Nance Jr. talks about his efforts to address voting accessibility issues in Ohio.

Larry Nance Jr. is an NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s also a first-time voter. After the NBA players’ ranks exploded with activism this summer, Nance and his teammates realized that they could change their states, themselves. They were the political activists they had been waiting for.

Guest: Larry Nance Jr., player for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Frannie Kelley.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

