First-Timers: An NBA Player’s First Time Voting
Larry Nance Jr. talks about his efforts to address voting accessibility issues in Ohio.
Episode Notes
Larry Nance Jr. is an NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s also a first-time voter. After the NBA players’ ranks exploded with activism this summer, Nance and his teammates realized that they could change their states, themselves. They were the political activists they had been waiting for.
Guest: Larry Nance Jr., player for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Frannie Kelley.