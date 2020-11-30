A Contract Tracer on Her Overwhelming Job

North Dakota has the highest COVID-19 case rate in the country. As infections spiked, contact tracers struggled to keep up. Eventually, their bosses told them to stop trying.

Guest: Kailee Leingang, a nursing student and contact tracer in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz, with help from Frannie Kelley.