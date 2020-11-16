Worst. Transition. Ever.

In the summer of 2020, a group of people tried to imagine the most likely outcomes of the presidential election. They nailed it. But what may come next is harder to fathom.

Guest: Rosa Brooks, co-founder of the Transition Integrity Project.

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz, with help from Frannie Kelley.