First-Timers: A True Independent Voter

This first time voter wants an end to the two-party system as we know it.

Episode Notes

Jeffrey Yaw lives in the Fingerlakes region of upstate New York. He’s a recent convert to Catholicism who attended the March for Life back in January. He’s anti-abortion but pro-Medicare for All and has very little faith in the two-party system. So, with his first presidential ballot ever, he’s voting for a third-party candidate, but that doesn’t mean he’s given up on democracy.

Guest: Jeffrey Yaw, a student at SUNY Geneseo and a first-time voter.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz. With help from Frannie Kelley.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

