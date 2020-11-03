First-Timers: A True Independent Voter

Jeffrey Yaw lives in the Fingerlakes region of upstate New York. He’s a recent convert to Catholicism who attended the March for Life back in January. He’s anti-abortion but pro-Medicare for All and has very little faith in the two-party system. So, with his first presidential ballot ever, he’s voting for a third-party candidate, but that doesn’t mean he’s given up on democracy.

Guest: Jeffrey Yaw, a student at SUNY Geneseo and a first-time voter.

