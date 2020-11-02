A Giant Test for Election Law

With just one day to go and several hundred lawsuits around the election still swirling about, which legal cases are raising major red flags? And how could they impact not just the 2020 election, but elections going forward?

Guest: Rick Hasen, an election law expert at UC–Irvine and the author of Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust, and the Threat to American Democracy.

