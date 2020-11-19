What Next

The Perils of Prosecuting Trump

What would accountability look like for the president and his enablers?

There are two basic camps of thought when it comes to upholding the norms and laws that the Trump administration has broken. On the one hand: How will these norms and laws ever be respected again, if President Trump and the people around him are not investigated, and possibly charged, for any abuses? One the other hand: Could additional investigations into Trump tear the country apart?

Guest: Dahlia Lithwick, host of the Amicus podcast.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz, with help from Frannie Kelley.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

