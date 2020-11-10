How Democrats Took Latino Voters for Granted

Some early exit polls showed Joe Biden winning a strong majority of Latino voters but if you look closely there’s a more complicated story. In some key areas, Biden and Democrats more broadly underperformed with Latino voters compared to Hillary Clinton in 2016. How did the Biden campaign miss the mark?

Guest: Chuck Rocha, head of Nuestro PAC.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz with help from Frannie Kelley.