How Democrats Took Latino Voters for Granted

Latino voters were a mixed bag for Democrats depending on where you looked.

Some early exit polls showed Joe Biden winning a strong majority of Latino voters but if you look closely there’s a more complicated story. In some key areas, Biden and Democrats more broadly underperformed with Latino voters compared to Hillary Clinton in 2016. How did the Biden campaign miss the mark?

Guest: Chuck Rocha, head of Nuestro PAC.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz with help from Frannie Kelley.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

