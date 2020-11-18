What Next

What Biden Learned From the Last Crash

Make a deal you can sell. And, when in doubt, send people checks.

Joe Biden and his chief of staff have negotiated a massive fiscal stimulus package before. How should the incoming administration regard the 2009 Recovery Act – as a blueprint, or a cautionary tale?

Guest: Mike Grunwald, senior writer for Politico Magazine and author of The New New Deal: The Hidden Story of Change in the Obama Era.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz, with help from Frannie Kelley.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

