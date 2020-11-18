What Biden Learned From the Last Crash
Make a deal you can sell. And, when in doubt, send people checks.
Joe Biden and his chief of staff have negotiated a massive fiscal stimulus package before. How should the incoming administration regard the 2009 Recovery Act – as a blueprint, or a cautionary tale?
Guest: Mike Grunwald, senior writer for Politico Magazine and author of The New New Deal: The Hidden Story of Change in the Obama Era.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz, with help from Frannie Kelley.