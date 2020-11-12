Not All of the Polls Were Wrong

In the lead-up to the 2020 election, Iowa polls had Biden and Trump running neck and neck to win the state’s 6 electoral votes. However, one poll in late October showed that Trump had taken a seven-point lead over Biden. Many political observers and Democrats dismissed it as an outlier, insisting that Iowa was up for grabs. On election night? Trump won Iowa by just over eight points.

How did Ann Selzer see this coming? And what does the “Outlier Queen” have to say about the state of her industry?

Guest: Ann Selzer, public opinion pollster and President of Selzer and Company.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, Elena Schwartz, and Frannie Kelley